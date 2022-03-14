Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (27-23-10, sixth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after the Jets knocked off St. Louis 4-3 in overtime.
The Jets are 21-12-8 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.8.
The Golden Knights are 11-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Chandler Stephenson with 0.5.
Winnipeg took down Vegas 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brenden Dillon leads the Jets with a plus-15 in 57 games this season. Kyle Connor has 15 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 25 goals and has 47 points. Jack Eichel has 6 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.
Golden Knights: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: None listed.
Golden Knights: Ben Hutton: out (covid-19), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.