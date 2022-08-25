FILE - New York Jets offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson (78) walks off the field after an NFL preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. Tomlinson cries before every game thinking about the daughter his family lost three years ago. The memory of Claire Abigail's death just 18 days after she was born still motivates him. He tells The Associated Press he's not sure where he'd be right now if not for the support of family and close friends.