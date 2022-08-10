FILE -New York Jets defensive lineman Carl Lawson speaks to the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Carl Lawson's first season with the New York Jets was over before it even started. The defensive end suffered a ruptured Achilles’ tendon during training camp and was forced to be a spectator. He's healthy and back where he dreamed of being during 12 long months. “I wanted it," he said, "as bad as you want to breathe."