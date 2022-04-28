The Jets have the Sauce.
Gang Green began their NFL draft weekend by taking Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, the cornerback from Cincinnati, with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night.
Gardner became one of this class’s top cornerbacks after a stellar career at CIncinnati, where according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only one touchdown in three seasons and just 131 yards in 14 games last year. He’s a prototypical press-man corner, with the size (6-3, 190 pounds), speed and overall fluidity to lock down opposing receivers.
The Jets also are slated to pick No. 10 overall.
