Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-3-1, second in the Central Division)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens square off in a non-conference matchup.
Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games last season. The Jets had a 20.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 51 goals on 247 chances.
Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 12-22-7 on the road a season ago. The Canadiens averaged 2.7 goals on 30.0 shots per game last season.
INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).
Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Juraj Slafkovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: day to day (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
