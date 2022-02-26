Winnipeg Jets (22-20-9, sixth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-34-4, eighth in the Central)
Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg heads into the matchup against Arizona as losers of three games in a row.
The Coyotes are 5-10-1 against division opponents. Arizona is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 3.9 assists per game. Phil Kessel leads them with 27 total assists.
The Jets are 9-5-4 against Central teams. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.
Winnipeg took down Arizona 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 21 goals, adding 24 assists and recording 45 points. Nick Schmaltz has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.
Blake Wheeler leads the Jets with 28 total assists and has 34 points. Kyle Connor has six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.
INJURIES: Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).
Jets: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.