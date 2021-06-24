'Jewel of the community' expands with trail section unveiling   

DERRY — It was a celebration that will blaze a new trail through parts of the community.
Derry Rail Trail Alliance officials, town officials and trail supporters gathered June 15 at the Hood Park dam to cut the ribbon on the town’s newest portion of the paved trail that heads along the park and pond onto an ending point near North High Street.
Prior to the ribbon being cut, supporters gave their thoughts on this newest portion of the trail and what it means to Derry. Attendees noted that the recreational trail system’s extension supports economic growth, especially for the downtown.
This newest section of the trail in Derry was planned and funded since 2015, when town councilors approved the money for the project.
But in 2016, the state deemed the Hood dam “deficient” so major work got underway to fix the dam before any trail work could begin.
“This relatively short section from Rollins Street at Hood Park across the Hood Pond Dam to North High Street was fairly costly at a total of $477,000 for three-tenths of a mile (1,800 feet), but that price tag includes the renovations to the dam,” said Mark Connors, Derry Rail Trail Alliance president.
Derry Public Works Director Michael Fowler said the trail is a “jewel of the community,” which draws people to Derry to shop, eat and enjoy other recreational opportunities.
Fowler said that over the next two years, nearby Hood Park will be seeing improvements and upgrades to its playground, an addition of a splashpad, and other spaces for people to enjoy that will complement the nearby trail.
Town Planning Director George Sioras said he remembered back in the 1980s when the community was working on master plan updates and hoping the trail system would become a reality.
Sioras added that there is a lot of history in this part of town, where an old railroad bed used to run across the pond, and now a trail takes its place for generations to enjoy.
With this newest section, Derry now has 3.6 miles of trail stretching from the Windham border up to North High Street. There are two remaining sections to complete that would connect Derry to Londonderry, including a one-mile gap between Derry and Londonderry that is privately owned and in negotiations with the town. That portion of the trail is also involved in the Exit 4A project.
Once complete, Derry’s trail system will be part of the Granite State Rail Trail, spanning more than 150 miles from the Massachusetts state border up to Lebanon.