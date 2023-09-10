Taylor Vidal said he and his wife have grown to envy the sound of their neighbor's generators.
On Sunday afternoon, two days into their latest power outage, the North Andover father of a 13-month old said "we're probably going to cave and get a whole home generator."
"This is our third extended outage," Vidal said.
Nerves frayed throughout Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, areas hard hit by flooding and recurring rains already this summer. The power blackouts were also reminiscent of the electric shutdowns during the Merrimack Valley Disaster five years ago.
"I think many locals at at their wits end," said Wendy Agudelo of North Andover.
Radhika Pillai of North Andover, recalling a conversation she had with her husband, said "this summer's floods and the storm reminded me of the explosions. It's like our towns are being singled out."
After Friday's brief but devastating storm, National Grid said power had been restored to 63,000 customers throughout the region as of Sunday morning. More restorations, if not all, were expected by early Monday morning.
The utility company described Andover, North Andover, Lawrence and Chelmsford as "the hardest hit cities and towns in the state," according to a social media post Sunday morning.
Significant storm damage was reported in South Lawrence, with the Jefferson and Easton streets area heavily affected. City workers handed out pizza there Saturday afternoon to residents with no power.
"Power is now on for most of us. If you don’t have it yet, it should be available by the end of today," wrote District F Lawrence City Councilor Marc Laplante on his Facebook page around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Meanwhile, businesses in that neighborhood struggled.
Kathie Rupkey, manager of J. Brian's restaurant, 615 South Union St., said the popular pub lost power in the middle of Friday's lunch and had to close Friday night and all day Saturday.
With no electricity, Rupkey said she bought ice all weekend and kept loading the walk-in freezer to keep the food from spoiling.
Power was restored to the area at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, she said, allowing J. Brian's to open for the Patriots game on Sunday afternoon.
"So we are clean and ready," said Rupkey at noontime Sunday.
Red Cross spokesman Jeff Hall said many people are concerned about how much the storm is costing their businesses and homes, noting that the agency would be helping with estimates in the coming days.
He also reported that three people slept overnight at the regional emergency shelter set up in the new North Andover senior center at 481 Sutton St. in North Andover.
Throughout the day Saturday, another 160 people stopped by the shelter to charge cell phones, laptops and other devices, he said.
"There was a lot of foot traffic with people charging their phones," he said.
Hall said he expects the shelter to remain open for the next few days, "because we know there is a need," adding, "we are lucky it's not winter and we are lucky it's not sweltering out."
In Andover, the Robb Senior Center was open as a cooling and charging center from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. The Robb Center and Memorial Hall Library were scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, officials said.
North Andover mother of three, Wendy Agudelo lives on Route 114 near a National Grid building. She has endured repeat power outages in the past, including one that lasted 11 days.
She questioned by National Grid was both unprepared and out of touch for Friday's storm. Repair crews were brought to the area from as far away as Canada, she said.
Agudelo said they have questioned who should maintain and remove trees in their area and each said says the other.
"National Grid claims it’s the town’s responsibility to maintain trees, but the town says it’s National Grid. No straight answers yet we’re out two fridge and freezers worth of food and will now have to get a hotel room to shower so the kids can go to school tomorrow," she said.
"It’s insane. And this is all after the summer floods. Why is North Andover being punished?" she asked.
