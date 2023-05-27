FILE - Jimmie Johnson runs laps during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Jimmie Johnson has won eight Cup Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, more than any driver in the history of the sport. Yet, he said he’s “never felt more ill prepared for a race” in his life heading into the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 28, 2023.