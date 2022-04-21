FILE - San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo looks to throw during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Garoppolo expects his shoulder to be ready for training camp — wherever that may be. He told the AP Pro Football Podcast on Thursday, April 21, 2022, that his rehab is going well and it is helping him deal with uncertainty surrounding his future with the 49ers.