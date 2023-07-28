PITTSBURGH — It's strange. The Steelers consider themselves Super Bowl-or-bust every year and operate as such, yet nobody seems to take them seriously as contenders anymore.
In fact, many praise them for mediocre seasons in which they either miss the playoffs or barely make them and get blown out.
Take last year, for example. The Steelers buried themselves with a 3-7 start against the hard part of their schedule, made a late run against joke quarterbacks, finished 9-8, missed the playoffs in league where 44% of the teams qualify, and somehow garnered nationwide praise. Mike Tomlin actually received votes for coach of the year!
Headed into this season, it's more of the same: Vegas has the Steelers' over/under at 8.5 wins, lowest in the AFC North.
Not much is expected, as usual, and I'm wondering when that will change.
Maybe now would be a good time. Why shouldn't we expect more from this team? It won nine games last season and has what appears to be a quickly maturing young quarterback, an easier schedule and the prospect of a healthy T.J. Watt, who missed seven games. It spent a ton in free agency again.
Yet you suggest 11 wins and people laugh. We can't expect two more wins? How about one more? How about the idea that anything less than a playoff win would render this season a miserable failure?
Is that unfair?
If it is, then I must have the wrong franchise. Somebody needs to remind me of the standard around here, because it sure seems like we have an annual case of Tomlin barely exceeding low expectations and drawing all manner of praise for it.
That's why it was interesting, but probably nothing more than that, to see colleague Gerry Dulac's report that Steelers president Art Rooney II will not offer Tomlin a contract extension this offseason, when it was widely expected he would.
I'm not sure I'd read too much into it, especially when I see the first paragraph: "The Steelers do not intend to extend Mike Tomlin's contract this year, but that doesn't mean there is any dissatisfaction or pressure being applied to their 17-year head coach, per sources."
No dissatisfaction? This franchise hasn't won a playoff game since Sammie Coates was here. We're talking seven years if it fails again this year. That's more than twice the average NFL career span.
I still believe Tomlin has a job for as long as he wants one, but Rooney clearly has changed course, from extending his coach with two years left on his deal to one. Again, it's at least interesting.
And I'm not saying Tomlin is doing a horrible job, either. He's doing an average job. I mean, again, he hasn't won a playoff game since 2016, the Steelers' longest such drought since one that began in the 1960s. He has presided over multiple postseason debacles since '16 — the Steelers also have missed the postseason 40% of the time — with his team becoming the first in NFL history to allow at least 40 points in three consecutive playoff games.
Yet you have Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk ranking Tomlin as the second-best coach in the NFL and using flawed reasoning to make his case. Florio pointed to how "(Tomlin) can take a team and consistently make the whole greater than the sum of the parts, year-in and year-out."
Does he realize that Tomlin has a huge hand in personnel acquisition, including the draft, and thus is largely responsible for putting together what Florio clearly considers substandard parts? And that Tomlin hires the coaching staff around him, including one Matt Canada?
Florio also used the old line about how Tomlin would have a job in two minutes if the Steelers moved on. It's true, but you know who else would have a job in two minutes if they left their current teams?
Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Zac Taylor, John Harbaugh, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni and Sean Payton, to name eight. There are a handful of others who might not be out of work for long, either.
Having said all that, Tomlin might have gotten a franchise-altering decision correct when he drafted Kenny Pickett — and make no mistake, that was his pick. That was his future. There's no way Kevin Colbert was going to make that pick for him on the way to retirement.
And if Tomlin got it right, things could change this year.
More to the point, things should change this year. I think Tomlin and Omar Khan have put together a talented defense and good-enough offense.
This is a quality roster — flawed like all of them — but good enough to win 10 or 11 games and one more in the playoffs.
Anything less should be considered a failure.
(c)2023 the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
