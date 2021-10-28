Apologies to Mike Tomlin for stealing a phrase, but there is nothing mystical about forecasting these next few months for the Steelers.
Almost nothing, anyway. You pretty much know what you're going to get as the second portion of the season — an 11-game stretch — begins with a critical game in Cleveland.
Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt will be mostly great (if healthy). Najee Harris will be worked to the bone. Derek Watt will rarely play. Joe Haden will be dependable. Joe Schobert will be Joe Schobert (you decide whether that's good or bad). Ben Roethlisberger will be hot and cold and mostly average. The offensive line will probably continue to improve, though it won't send anybody to the Pro Bowl. And so on.
No hot takes there.
But who are the wild cards?
Star power wins games. Splash plays (another Tomlin phrase) win games. Who are the guys that have been underperforming relative to their talent level but could take off over these next 11 games and literally change the course of the season?
I'd love to say Devin Bush, but that seems unrealistic at the moment. A rise to competency would be a win in his case. I'm looking for realistic propositions.
Stephon Tuitt springs to mind, but there is no telling when he'll return and if he'll be the same player when he does (although his mere presence would represent a huge upgrade on the defensive line).
Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth figures to play an increased role and to positively impact games, but he's not who I'm thinking of.
I'm shooting higher.
I'm looking at these three guys ...
Minkah Fitzpatrick
It has been nearly a full calendar year since Minkah's had an interception. And that's only part of the story. Pro Football Reference pegs him as the team leader in missed tackles with eight. The eye test tells you something isn't right.
Tomlin was asked this week if Minkah's struggles were "circumstantial" or attributed to something else.
"Circumstantial," he said. "Stay tuned. Minkah's a playmaker. He makes plays. I'm sure when you're looking back at this, you won't have that question."
I tend to agree. But the turnaround needs to begin Sunday. The Steelers desperately need Minkah to be a star. He is more than capable.
Chase Claypool
Receivers coach Ike Hilliard was very much on point in his bye-week analysis of Claypool's season, one that has seen him score just one touchdown and fail to make enough combat catches (Tomlin again).
"Chase is unique with his size (6-4, 238) and speed and ability to adjust," Hilliard said. "Sometimes, in situations, you just have to make the play. ... It's been talked about and addressed."
Nagging injuries could be a factor — Claypool was listed as a limited participant Wednesday (hamstring) — and it's not like Claypool has done nothing. He made a terrific catch over Buffalo Bills star Tre'Davious White in the opener and a 59-yard catch-and-run against Denver. But like Fitzpatrick, a good play once in a while isn't nearly enough.
Claypool, as Roethlisberger has said, could be one of the NFL's elite receivers. We know that from his rookie season when he scored 11 touchdowns (nine receiving, two rushing).
Alex Highsmith
We finally saw the Highsmith the Steelers need in the Seattle game, when he played wrecking ball off the right edge.
Before that? Almost nothing. Not a sack or even a quarterback hit in his first four games, plus only one tackle for loss. He missed a game with a nagging groin injury. Hopefully the bye week helped solve that issue for good.
I mention Highsmith because he has star potential. It's one thing to hope Isaiah Buggs gets better in the next two months. That would be nice and somewhat helpful. Highsmith hitting his stride could have major ramifications on a playoff chase. He finished the Seahawks game with seven tackles (two for loss), four quarterback hits and 1 1/2 sacks.
He was above the line, as a certain coach likes to say, and if he and the other two we've mentioned can get there and stay there, the Steelers could be mighty interesting down the stretch.
It's time.
