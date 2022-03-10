PITTSBURGH — Way back on Nov. 2, I began to wonder if Mitchell Trubisky might be an attractive option for the Steelers. Some laughed. Some probably cried.
But as we sit here four months later, with the Trubisky Train picking up steam across the league, I have a question:
Who else ya got?
It's not going to be Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. The two biggest quarterback dominoes fell Tuesday, and they didn't fall toward Heinz Field. Both seemed like pipe dreams all along, even if Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio claimed the Steelers had a deal in place for Rodgers (Florio also claimed in an interview with 93.7 The Fan that the Steelers have a "great defense," but that's a story for another day).
Even if there was a deal in place, the Steelers hardly were the favorites. Green Bay or Denver seemed to be the choice. Wilson, meanwhile, was always going to stay out west. He wound up with the Broncos, who suddenly are a major player in the AFC.
It won't be Carson Wentz, who will reportedly be moved to the Washington Commanders.
Derek Carr very likely isn't coming here, either, which leaves precious few attractive and realistic options, unless you believe Jameis Winston fits that category (and Winston might). Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis probably aren't among the realistic choices, unless the Steelers are willing to trade up. Maybe way up. And even then it's no sure bet.
Tons of teams could make a case for drafting a quarterback. Some will overreach.
If you tell me Mason Rudolph is the best alternative, I'll tell you never to describe the Steelers as a "win-now" organization again. Nothing personal against Rudolph. Best case, he could go 9-8 or even 10-7 against a schedule that is nearly void of elite quarterbacks (three, by my count: Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, if you include him), but you know going in that you're not going to win a championship with Mason Rudolph.
So if you claim to be a Super Bowl-or-bust-every-year franchise — as the Steelers do — I'm inclined to agree with ex-Steeler Ryan Clark, who said the Steelers "have failed as an organization" if Rudolph's the guy (unless it's as a place-holder for a first-round pick).
I suppose you could ride with Rudolph for a year and find your quarterback in next year's draft, but how long will you then wait for the new guy? How many more years of T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward are you going to waste?
Your reply might well be, "Wait, so you haven't failed as an organization if Mitchell blankin' Trubisky's your guy? Tell that to the fine people of Chicago. You think you can win a championship with him?"
Fair points. My argument would be that Trubisky already has achieved some success, despite being saddled with Matt Nagy — who finally gave up play-calling duties before he was fired in Chicago — and still has a much higher ceiling than Rudolph (or Dwayne Haskins).
Remember, Trubisky only played one full season at North Carolina. He was rushed into the lineup as a rookie. He still managed to go 29-21 with 64 touchdowns against 37 interceptions. He's still 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, still only 27, still has a big arm and still can make plays outside the pocket. He's an outstanding athlete.
Nobody's laughing anymore. I can tell you that. Several teams are expected to bid for Trubisky. Ex-Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley told The Fan that Trubisky wasn't handled properly in Chicago and likely benefited from a year behind Josh Allen in Buffalo.
"What I saw in the preseason with the Bills, I was pretty impressed," Haley said. "He looked like a different guy. ... I just think he needs to be in the right place with the right coaches that are able to nurture him."
Therein lies the problem, if you're hoping Trubisky lands here. The Giants have basically become the New Jersey Bills. General manager Joe Schoen, coach Brian Daboll, quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and even backup quarterback Davis Webb all are freshly arrived from Buffalo. Trubisky wouldn't have to learn a new system there. He would just have to beat out Daniel Jones.
Trubisky mentioned those former Bills colleagues Tuesday on the Adam Schefter Podcast.
"I just learned so much from coach Daboll," he said.
Schefter asked about the Steelers. Trubisky was highly complimentary.
"Pittsburgh's pretty close to home for me, being from Cleveland," he said. "So that would be pretty cool."
I think so, too, and it turns out more and more people agree. Would I engage in a crazy bidding war for Trubisky? Likely not, but again I ask: Who else ya got?
Oh, and welcome aboard.
