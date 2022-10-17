The question of the week is bound to be this: Should Kenny Pickett, if cleared, start Sunday night in Miami?
The answer: yes.
That’s taking nothing away from Mitch Trubisky, who delivered a gutsy, memorable performance Sunday in relief of a concussed Pickett. Trubisky was the best quarterback on the field in the Steelers’ 20-18 victory. It certainly wasn’t tuned-out Tom Brady, who prioritized Bob Kraft’s party Friday night in New York City (guests didn’t know it was a wedding until they got there) over his team’s final walkthrough Saturday in Tampa.
Granted, Ed Sheeran and Elton John were performing and the sheer curiosity of seeing the 81-year-old Kraft tie the knot with a 47-year-old doctor, Dana Blumberg, might have tempted me, too, but think about it: Would a younger Brady, still with the Patriots, have skipped a walkthrough the day before a game at Acrisure Stadium to party with an old boss in another city? What a slap in the face to the Steelers, and what an embarrassment for Brady.
Trubisky also had the best showing of any Steelers quarterback this season (notably himself), going 9 for 12 for 144 yards, including some late 3rd-and-long conversions. He even introduced himself to Chase Claypool. But the reason it made sense to go to Pickett in the first place is the same reason you go back to him: The Steelers are moving into their future, and Pickett should experience the growing pains and learn the important lessons alongside his young teammates.
Plus, you don’t want to keep jerking your first-round quarterback in and out of the lineup. That’s a train that never slows once you hop aboard.
It would be one thing if Trubisky gave the Steelers a significantly better chance of winning. I’m not convinced of that, not yet, although he did finally unlock the intermediate passing game, something that had been missing from this offense. Pickett was 11 of 18 for just 67 yards before he was forced to leave after a legal hit from Devin White. He did, however, lead the Steelers on their first first-quarter touchdown drive since last season against Detroit.
Pickett’s health is top priority — and my guess is the Steelers will understandably be extra vigilant there. The cautionary tale should be Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was put back into a game against Buffalo after he appeared to suffer a neurological episode. (He has been cleared to play Sunday after two weeks in protocol.)
I’m betting Trubisky gets another start, and if he makes the most of it, we can have another conversation. The Steelers could suddenly be classified as “hot” if they put together back-to-back wins going into Philadelphia. They’ll also be tied for first place in the AFC North if they beat Miami, Cincinnati loses to Atlanta and Baltimore loses to Cleveland. At worst, they would remain one game out.
Meanwhile ...
— What a great day for the most maligned Steelers. Trubisky was the main one, of course, but Claypool also stood tall with several clutch snags, plus the first touchdown catch by a Steelers receiver this season, and Devin Bush made a monster play at the goal line.Bush stepped in front of Chris Godwin to thwart a two-point conversion pass that would have tied the score at 20, prompting CBS play-by-play man Brandon Gaudin to utter six words rarely heard in these parts: “What a play by Devin Bush!”
Malik Reed also made a play or two, including a key pass deflection. And the most maligned Steeler of all, Mike Tomlin, had an outstanding defensive plan ready for Brady and the Bucs, even though the Steelers were missing six defensive starters. Any way you want to slice it, that was a massive upset and Tomlin deserves credit.
— Larry Ogunjobi was a big-time difference maker up front, tossing aside blockers and consistently creating the kind of up-the-middle pressure Brady loathes. On the back end, Terrell Edmunds played one of his better games in a Steelers jersey. He had a team-leading 10 tackles, many of the violent variety (and one in the Bucs backfield).
— One play that might not get talked about but deserves to be is Trubisky’s hustling fumble recovery on an errant snap from Mason Cole. Trubisky beat a Bucs defensive back to the ball with a desperate dive. That might be the game right there.
— It seemed apparent back in the preseason Connor Heyward had something special about him. He should be that once-in-a-while changeup on offense Gunner Olszewski was supposed to be.
— CBS analyst Daryl Johnston couldn’t praise Brady enough as the quarterback laced into his linemen on the sidelines.
“That’s some of the great leadership you have from Tom Brady,” Johnston said. “He’s going to hold everybody accountable.”
Looked to me like nothing more than an underperforming quarterback taking out his frustrations on people, but what do I know? It’s hard to picture this version of Brady running through the NFC. Will he even feel like finishing the season?
— Speaking of praise for oft-criticized Steelers, how often have you heard this phrase: “Give Matt Canada credit.”
Ex-Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke said it on KDKA’s postgame, complimenting Canada for going up-tempo late in the game, just before the big play to Heyward. The touchdown pass to a wide-open Najee Harris on the opening drive looked pretty good, too. I’ll top Hoke with three words NEVER heard around here:
Nice call, Canada.
