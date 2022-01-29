PITTSBURGH — Like a lot of you, I'm sure, I've gone back and forth on who was the better quarterback — Ben Roethlisberger or Terry Bradshaw.
The question arose yet again when Roethlisberger made his retirement official Thursday, which happened to be Jan. 27, which already was a special day in Steelers history.
"The Chief," franchise founder Art Rooney Sr., was born Jan. 27, 1901.
Legendary coach Chuck Noll was hired Jan. 27, 1969.
Bradshaw was drafted first overall Jan. 27, 1970.
I have to believe Roethlisberger was aware of this — good for him if he was, because it's perfect — but back to our question, which could be framed any way you like.
I'll frame it this way: If you could choose Bradshaw or Roethlisberger at the height of his powers, with one game to win, who would you want?
And yes, you have to pick one. No ties.
Obviously, you'd have to adjust for eras. Try to picture Roethlisberger in the days of non-sophisticated passing games, when players trained with 12-ounce curls. Or imagine Bradshaw in the 21st century, when quarterbacks are groomed from the womb and defensive backs can barely touch receivers.
I happen to believe either would have thrived in the other's era, but under the one-game-to-win mandate, I'm going with Bradshaw.
Not by much, mind you. I wouldn't complain about having prime Ben in that situation. He did, after all, execute the greatest game-winning drive in Super Bowl history.
It's just that I love Bradshaw's big-moment, big-throw guts and acumen. He was 4-0 in Super Bowls, after all, and although he didn't do much in the first one, he eventually developed into the best clutch, deep-ball passer of all-time.
Ponder this number: Bradshaw's final seven Super Bowl touchdown passes went for an average of 44.6 yards.
Or think of this play: First Super Bowl against Dallas, Bradshaw unleashes from his 30-yard line — just as he absorbs a concussion-causing hit — and places a perfect pass onto Lynn Swann's fingertips at the Dallas 6 in Super Bowl X.
It had to be one of the greatest passes of all-time.
Also remember that Bradshaw called his own plays. He had to. This was before the days of offensive masterminds talking into your headset before every play. Quarterback coaches didn't even exist until the Steelers hired Babe Parilli during the Bradshaw era.
Roethlisberger would have thrived in that situation, too, I would imagine. He was drawing up plays on his own toward the end of his career.
Both Bradshaw and Roethlisberger could buy time better than most (think of Bradshaw on the Immaculate Reception), though I would say Ben was better at the ad-lib game. Some of his greatest huge-moment passes were off broken plays (think of the 65-yard touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes in the 2008 AFC championship).
Roethlisberger is the more accurate passer, but the eras come into play there. Quarterbacks simply threw more interceptions in Bradshaw's day. Those were the dark ages for passing games. Bradshaw won the NFL MVP in a year (1978) where he threw 20 interceptions (and 28 touchdowns).
I would like to have seen Bradshaw's rocket arm at play in the modern game. He got a little taste of it after his teammate, Mel Blount, forced the NFL to open up passing games — and that is when Bradshaw became league MVP.
Both men could move around, but Bradshaw was the superior runner. He was a brute.
You know the fullback-like runs you see Josh Allen make? That was Bradshaw. He amassed 2,257 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground, compared to Ben's 1,373 yards, 20 touchdowns and bizarre aversion to quarterback sneaks (and please don't tell me he didn't run them because his coordinators didn't like it; a quarterback can run a sneak whenever he pleases. See: Brady, Tom).
Both were unbelievably tough, among the toughest quarterbacks of all-time. Ben is two inches taller and about 20 pounds heavier.
Between them, the two went to seven Super Bowls and won six. I'd take either, but if we're talking one game, both in their primes?
Give me Bradshaw, by the slimmest of margins.
