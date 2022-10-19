LEXINGTON, Ky. — Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will not participate in basketball activities at the Blue-White Game this weekend, Kentucky coach John Calipari confirmed Wednesday.
Calipari said at the Southeastern Conference’s media day that Tshiebwe is no longer on crutches and that his injured knee has shown no signs of swelling, though he added that he would not rush the Kentucky star back into action early. Calipari did not offer a return timeline beyond saying that Tshiebwe will not play in the Blue-White scrimmage Saturday in Pikeville.
“To be honest, I can’t tell you,” he said. “Because when I saw him yesterday, I just busted out laughing. Like, ‘You’re supposed to be swelled. You’re supposed to be on crutches for a week.’ He’s walking around. ...
“He’s not human. He’s a little different than the rest of us.”
The initial expectation last week was that Tshiebwe would miss Kentucky’s entire preseason schedule — the Blue-White Game, as well as the two exhibitions that follow — and then be ready for the Cats’ regular-season opener next month. Calipari did not expound on a specific timeline for Tshiebwe’s return, though it’s clear UK will not rush back the nation’s top college basketball player.
“You know me well enough — I’ll keep him out longer than I probably should,” Calipari said. “But he’s pretty resilient. We’ll see.”
Tshiebwe was originally scheduled to attend the SEC’s annual gathering of reporters alongside Calipari and returning point guard Sahvir Wheeler.
Veteran forward Lance Ware subbed in for Tshiebwe at SEC media day.
Calipari announced early last week that Tshiebwe would have a “minor” procedure on his knee after sitting out two of the Wildcats’ early season practices. That procedure took place last Thursday and Tshiebwe attended Big Blue Madness the following night with the assistance of crutches.
The Kentucky coach said Jacob Toppin was originally supposed to sub for Tshiebwe at SEC media day, but he was injured in practice Tuesday.
“Nothing crazy,” Calipari said. “But I just said, ‘Stay back.’ ”
He added that Ware has also missed time recently with a muscle pull.
UK will start the season against Howard University on Nov. 7 at Rupp Arena, with the Cats’ first major test of the season expected to come Nov. 15 in Indianapolis against Michigan State. Five days after that, Kentucky will travel west to play Gonzaga at Spokane Arena.
Gonzaga is the preseason No. 2 team in the country and features a roster stacked with returning talent, led by Drew Timme, who could be Tshiebwe’s top competition for national player of the year honors this season.
Tshiebwe swept those awards following the 2021-22 campaign after averaging 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.
The SEC function Wednesday would have been Tshiebwe’s first meeting with reporters since his knee procedure. UK is expected to hold its team media day festivities next week, and the Cats’ first exhibition game — against Missouri Western State — is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Rupp Arena.
Before the press conferences began Wednesday morning, SEC media members voted Tshiebwe the league’s preseason player of the year and projected Kentucky as the No. 1 team in the conference.
