My college football top 25 for 2023:
1. Georgia
Who else? The Bulldogs are gunning for the history books in 2023, vying to be the first back-to-back-to-back college football national champs since Minnesota in the 1930s. Don’t bet against the Bulldogs. Carson Beck is unproven at quarterback, but Kirby Smart has recruited at a spectacular level. Brock Bowers is the nation’s best tight end. Ladd McConkey is a ridiculously productive wide-out. And that defense. Stop.
2. Michigan
Jim Harbaugh’s hamburger tiff with the NCAA aside, the Wolverines are Georgia’s stiffest competition for that year-end trophy. Michigan momentum includes consecutive wins over Ohio State, a returning quarterback in J.J. McCarthy (18 TD passes a year ago), a dynamic duo at running back in Blake Corum (1,494 yards) and Donovan Edwards (991) plus a rock-solid defense. Knocking on the championship door, Michigan could kick it down.
3. Alabama
Dunderheads question whether Nick Saban is still up to the task at age 71. Are they serious? The Saban-ator has seven national titles to his credit. It’s true Bama lacks a clear-cut choice to replace No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young at quarterback, but the Crimson Tide still boasts top-tier talent up and down the roster. It says here Saban will prove he’s still got it.
4. Ohio State
No one’s saying Coach Ryan Day’s seat is hot. Still, Buckeyes backers are not thrilled Michigan has gained a leg up in the rivalry. And Day must replace star quarterback C.J. Stroud. Marvin Harrison Jr., the nation’s best college receiver, will make the new quarterback’s life easier. Truth be told, Ohio State outplayed Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Don’t sleep on the scarlet and gray.
5. USC
The Trojans had all but secured a spot in last season’s College Football Playoff before Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams came up limping in the Pac-12 title game. Williams returns to run Lincoln Riley’s all-wheel-drive offense. Still, a year before officially joining the Big Ten, USC could stand some defensive improvement. The tepid Trojans were 106th last season in yards allowed per game. That won’t do.
6. Penn State
The Nittany Lions dropped two games last season. One was to Michigan. The other was to Ohio State. CFP participants both. To scale those twin towers, head coach James Franklin needs sophomore quarterback Drew Allar to hit his high ceiling as the starter. A backfield brigade led by Nick Singleton (1,061 rushing yards) and Kaytron Allen helps. Penn State was 17th in total defense in 2022.
7. Clemson
Cade Klubnik is the man of the hour in Death Valley. The highly touted quarterback replaces DJ Uiagalelei, who transferred to Oregon State. You know Clemson will have a stout defense — linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a certified stud — and Will Shipley returns after rushing for 1,182 yards a season ago. So it’s up to Klubnik, the Texas native who has been up-and-down in spot duty.
8. LSU
Few are making fun of Brian Kelly now. Early on, the ex-Notre Dame coach was the butt of jokes for his fake Cajun accent. Then Kelly started coaching. And LSU started winning. The Tigers were unexpected participants in the SEC title game and return dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels, standout receiver Malik Nabers and a freak-show of a linebacker in Harold Perkins. Save the last laugh for Kelly.
9. Florida State
Mike Norvell is no overnight success. The former Memphis coach was 8-13 his first two Tallahassee seasons. Last season, however, his Seminoles clicked into gear. FSU won its final six to finish 10-3. Quarterback Jordan Travis returns after throwing for 24 scores with just five interceptions a year ago. And Florida State ranked 15th nationally in total defense last season. Keep an eye on Norvell’s ‘Noles.
10. Texas
The eyes of Texas will be on the Longhorns’ quarterbacks. Talented Quinn Ewers has the starting spot. Freshman Arch Manning has the bloodlines. Coach Steve Sarkisian’s bigger worry is replacing do-everything running back Bijan Robinson. Still, Texas owns the firepower to carry a Big 12 title into its first season next season in the SEC. Junior wide-out Xavier Worthy (122 career receptions) is well worth watching.
11. Washington
Multiple NAIA champion Kalen DeBoer was the best coach you’d never heard of until the South Dakota native landed in Seattle a season ago. Previously a mess, the Huskies skyrocketed to 11-2 under DeBoer’s leadership. Quarterback Michael Penix returns after throwing for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns with just eight interceptions after departing Indiana. Only Tennessee gained more yards per game in 2022 than did the Huskies.
12. Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman’s first season as head coach was no picnic. The Irish lost 26-21 to Marshall — yes, Marshall — to start 0-2. Ah, but Freeman’s forces were 9-2 thereafter. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman takes over at quarterback. He’s experienced and talented. And as a former defensive coordinator, Freeman should see improvement from that side of the ball, which ranked 21st nationally in yards allowed.
13. Utah
Name a more under-appreciated team than the Utes. You can’t. Coach Kyle Whittingham’s team has won 10-or-more games in three consecutive non-COVID seasons. It has won back-to-back Pac-12 titles. The key to a third may be the health of quarterback Cam Rising, who tore his ACL during last season’s Rose Bowl loss to Penn State. We’ll know soon. The Utes play host to Florida on Aug. 31.
14. Oregon
The transformational powers of the great Northwest turned Bo Nix from a dart board at Auburn into a celebrated hero at Oregon. After throwing for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns, Nix enters his second season for head coach Dan Lanning, who overcame an opening-game 49-3 trouncing by his former employers to lead the Ducks to a 10-3 record. Oregon’s question mark is the Ducks’ rebuilt offensive line.
15. Wisconsin
After making Cincinnati CFP-worthy, Luke Fickell should pull Wisconsin out of its doldrums. A ho-hum 15-10 mark over the past three years earned Paul Chryst a pink slip. The defensive-minded Fickell hired ex-North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo as play-caller. So look for the Badgers to be more diversified on offense and be a contender in the Big Ten West. SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai takes over at quarterback.
16. Texas A&M
So how will the Jimbo Fisher/Bobby Petrino marriage work? Inquiring minds in College Station want to know. His job on the line after a disastrous 5-7 finish in 2022, Fisher plucked Petrino away from UNLV to coordinate the Aggies’ offense. Bobby P has never won a congeniality award, but he knows how to produce points. Conner Weigman is a capable quarterback. The Aggies will be improved.
17. Tennessee
The Big Orange made a big splash in 2022, going 11-2 with a breakthrough win over Alabama. Third-year coach Josh Heupel must replace savvy quarterback Hendon Hooker and home run-hitting receiver Jalin Hyatt. The Vols are banking on bazooka-armed Joe Milton to succeed Hooker, but UT will need significant improvement on defense to match last season’s gaudy win total. Won’t be easy.
18. Oklahoma
It was a disappointing debut for Oklahoma coach Brent Venables. The Sooners were 6-7 under the former Clemson defensive coordinator. To be fair, several talented pieces portal-jumped to USC along with coach Lincoln Riley. A year removed from the trauma of Riley’s abrupt exit, Oklahoma will be better. Having Dillon Gabriel back at quarterback helps. The senior threw for 3,168 yards and 25 touchdowns a year ago.
19. Oregon State
Former Oregon State quarterback Jonathan Smith is doing his alma mater proud. The Beavers jumped from 7-6 in 2021 to 10-3 last season, including a 38-34 win over Oregon. Two losses were by a field goal. Ex-Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei joins the roster. If Smith reverses the gifted QB’s trendline — Uiagalelei threw 17 interceptions last season — Oregon State will challenge for the Pac-12 title.
20. Iowa
Sorry, the Hawkeyes don’t want to hear all your talk about fancy modern offenses. Coach Kirk Ferentz’s team remains all about defensive domination. Iowa was second to Air Force in total defense, second to Illinois in scoring defense last season. Star defensive back Cooper DeJean returns. Ferentz’s son Brian, the embattled offensive coordinator, hopes Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara can squeeze more points out of the offense.
21. Kansas State
Toppling TCU in the Big 12 championship game put the post-Bill Snyder era Wildcats back on the map. The small wonder that was running back Deuce Vaughn is gone, but Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward (1,241 rushing yards) is a worthy replacement. The K-State defense held four foes to single digits last season. Quarterback Will Howard gives Chris Klieman another shot at the Big 12 throne.
22. North Carolina
If USC’s Caleb Williams is not college football’s best quarterback, UNC’s Drake Maye gets the nod. As a redshirt freshman, Maye threw for 4,321 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions a season ago. At 6-foot-4, he’s a prototype pro passer. Should the return of coordinator Gene Chizik fix the Tar Heels’ defensive woes, look for 71-year-old coach Mack Brown and Carolina to surprise the ACC.
23. Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin talks more like a prospective college football commissioner than a head coach lately, but don’t be fooled. Kiffin has another posse of portal imports in Oxford, including ex-Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, hoping to unseat starter Jaxson Dart. Quinshon Judkins rushed for 1,567 yards as a freshman. Former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding now heads the Rebels’ defense, 75th in yards allowed in 2022.
24. TCU
What does Sonny Dykes do for an encore? His first year in Forth Worth, Dykes coached the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and a spot in the national title game. That did not go well, unfortunately. Georgia romped 65-7. So what. Key pieces are no longer Frogs, but Dykes signed an impressive recruiting class. How fast the young players progress will be key to TCU’s success.
25. Tulane
The Green Wave appeared out of nowhere to go 12-2 last season for 63-year-old coach Willie Fritz. A dreadful 2-12 the year before, Tulane even shocked mighty USC in last year’s Cotton Bowl. Quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 27 scores in 2022. He’s back to lead an offense that returns four offensive line starters. Look for the Green Wave to again be the class of the American Athletic Conference.
©2023 Lexington Herald-Leader. Visit kentucky.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
