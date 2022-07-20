ATLANTA — The SEC in 2022 is not without excellent quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson. None, however, not even Young, returning Heisman Trophy winner, has felt the summer spotlight quite like Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Such was Wednesday’s backdrop as the Wildcats’ signal-caller arrived at the College Football Hall of Fame for the SEC Football Media Days, front and center for those curious about the prospect many NFL scouts believe is a potential first-round pick in next year’s draft. Even the first overall pick.
“I try not to pay too much attention to it,” Levis said during a meeting with the Kentucky media inside the Omni Hotel. “It’s impossible for me not to see it. And it’s cool. I acknowledge it. My family will send it to me and it’s cool for them, as well.”
It’s cool for the Cats. Not since Andre Woodson in 2007 has Kentucky arrived at the annual SEC football talkfest promoting its starting quarterback, much less one with such professional potential. It’s worth repeating: The 6-foot-3 232-pounder from Connecticut, via Penn State, has all the traits the next level covets in an NFL quarterback.
“He can make all the throws,” UK coach Mark Stoops told the conference media on Wednesday. “Everything about him, he’s exceptional. And I don’t worry about saying that, because he’s very self-driven.”
The trick for Levis is to build on last year when he threw for 24 touchdowns, compared to 13 interceptions, in a 10-3 Kentucky season. It will be his second year in an NFL-style offense, one directed by its second NFL-based offensive coordinator, former San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello assuming the play-calling duties after Liam Coen boomeranged back to the Los Angeles Rams.
This was Levis’ first offseason as the established starting quarterback, much less the face of the franchise. Never mind his numerous NIL deals, or those pesky mock drafts. The confidence of knowing he was entering the fall as “the guy” was most important to him.
“I think that gives me even more focus to worry about the leadership side of things and getting the guys together and working on the chemistry,” the quarterback said. “I really think I’ve been able to improve a lot more throughout the offseason because of that.”
Improve where? And how?
“I think how you lead changes a little bit when you are a starter,” Levis said. “I’ve been able to be a little bit more vocal. I think I’ve been able to be more frank with dudes, be straight-up with guys. I think I’ve earned the respect from everybody to be able to do that, which is cool.”
Not everyone has returned from a year ago, however. Most notably, Levis’ top receiver, Wan’Dale Robinson, is now a New York Giant. Josh Ali graduated. In their place is a position group short on experience but long on potential. “I think at least a couple of the true freshmen are going to be extreme performers for us this year, which is really exciting,” Levis said.
Then there’s the NFL debate. For every passenger on the Levis hype train is a skeptic questioning what all the hubbub is about.
“It’s funny,” Levis said. “Everyone has their own opinion. No one really knows what goes on on the inside.”
So what is Levis’ opinion? He plays the position, after all. Does he watch the quarterbacks around the SEC? Around the nation?
“I study a bunch of different quarterbacks,” he answered. “I like learning from them. I don’t pay attention to where I am compared to them, but I pay attention to their game because I’m just a lover of football. I love the game.”
Any quarterback’s game in particular?
“Bryce Young is awesome to watch,” said Levis of Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner. “I’ve been able to work out with Bryce a couple of times, as well. What he’s able to do with his off-platform throws and his ability be accurate and consistent with his footwork, he makes all the throws look effortless. He’s fun to watch. He’s the Heisman Trophy winner for a reason.”
©2022 Lexington Herald-Leader. Visit at kentucky.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
