The Cincinnati Bengals have champagne problems.
Such is the case when you reach the Super Bowl in 2021 and come up a win short of a repeat trip in 2022, losing 23-20 to eventual world champ Kansas City in the AFC title game.
Such is the case when you are about to open training camp for the 2023 season and the chatter concerns the contract of your quarterback.
“I have bound myself not to talk about Joe’s contract,” Mike Brown, the Bengals’ 87-year-old owner said Monday at the team’s annual pre-camp luncheon. “The other side has made the same commitment and they have not broken that.”
Joe is Joe Burrow, of course. The Joe Burrow. One of the three or four best quarterbacks in the entire National Football League. The Ohio native and No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft is entering the fourth year of a rookie $36.2 million deal.
The Bengals have picked up the option for a fifth year. Beyond that, Burrow is going to be paid. Everybody knows that. The Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a five-year $255 million contract last April. Burrow will get more. The questions are how much more and when. Before this season? During the season? After the season?
Only here’s the thing, Burrow isn’t the only outstanding Cincinnati player in line for a pay raise. The Bengals hope to extend the contracts of wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson this year. No. 1 receiver Ja’Marr Chase will be up for an extension next offseason.
“We’ve got a lot of good players we’d like to see be around here a long time,” Duke Tobin, the Bengals’ director of player personnel, said Monday. “We’ll see what we can get done.”
“I don’t know how all the pieces are going to fit yet,” Brown said. “We know we will be pressed to fit them all in. We hope to fit some of them in.”
The Bengals already lost Jesse Bates to free agency. The safety signed a four-year $64.02 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in March.
They were able to re-negotiate the contract of running back Joe Mixon, thus freeing up salary cap space. The seventh-year pro was to make $12.8 million in 2023. Instead, he’ll make $5.5 million with an additional $2 million in incentives.
“Joe stepped up and said, ‘I’ll take a little thinner slice,’” Brown said. “That leaves a little bit more to distribute to some other guys.”
The Bengals insist none of this contract talk is a distraction as they prepare for the Sept. 10 opener in Cleveland. Burrow showed up for every mini-camp, was there at Paycor Stadium on Sunday when quarterbacks and rookies reported.
“Joe is looking to win, he wants to win,” Tobin said. “He’s always been about working.”
“It’s not a distraction,” said head coach Zac Taylor. “We just put our heads down and get back to work.”
There’s work to do, even for a team that went 12-4 last season for its second straight AFC North Division title.
Free agent signee Orlando Brown is the new left offensive tackle. Former left tackle Jonah Williams has rescinded his trade request and will move to right tackle once he’s fully healthy from a dislocated kneecap injury last season. They join the returning interior combo of center Ted Karras and guards Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa.
“This is as good as I’ve felt going into the season,” said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan of his line.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has to replace not only Bates but veteran Vonn Bell, who signed with Carolina.
“I’m looking forward to the preseason to get those guys out there,” said Anarumo of safeties Dax Hill and Nick Scott. Rookie Jordan Battle and veteran Michael Thomas will also be in the mix.
There’s no reason to believe it will be a successful mix. If the Bengals have problems, plenty in the NFL would love to have those same problems.
“We have a shot,” said Brown of returning to the Super Bowl. “We’ll see where it goes.”
Cincinnati Bengals preseason schedule
(Home games in all capital letters)
Aug. 11:GREEN BAY, 7 p.m. (NFL Network)
Aug. 18:At Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: At Washington, 6:05 p.m.
©2023 Lexington Herald-Leader. Visit kentucky.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.