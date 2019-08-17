JOHN DELANEY will march in the Londonderry Old Home Day Parade at 10:15 A.M. AUG. 17.
About John Delaney
An American attorney, businessman and politician, Delaney served as the U.S. Representative for Maryland's 6th District from 2013 to 2019.
On July 28, 2017, Delaney became the first Democrat to announce he was running for president in 2020. He did not run for re-election to Congress in 2018, choosing to focus on his presidential campaign.
Delaney co-founded two companies that were publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. In 1993, Delaney co-founded Health Care Financial Partners (HCFP), to make loans available to smaller-sized health care service providers said to be ignored by larger banks. In 2000, Delaney co-founded CapitalSource, a commercial lender headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The company provided capital to roughly 5,000 small and mid-size businesses before his departure.
In Congress, Delaney introduced legislation to end partisan gerrymandering. The Open Our Democracy Act of 2017 would appoint independent redistricting commissions to draw districts, make Election Day a federal holiday and create an open top-two primary system.
Source: Wikipedia