FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella watches the team play against the San Jose Sharks during an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020. The Philadelphia Flyers have hired Tortorella as their new coach, hoping the veteran can help lead them to their first Stanley Cup since 1975. Tortorella coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004. He also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Blue Jackets.