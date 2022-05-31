FILE - Head coach for the ECHL's Gwinnett Gladiators, John Wroblewski, right, conducts practice for the team in what used to be the practice facility for the Atlanta Thrashers Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011 in Duluth, Ga. John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the U.S. national women’s hockey team on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 after recent success guiding the men’s development program.