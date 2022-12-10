New Orleans Privateers (2-5) at Portland Pilots (7-5)
Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -18; over/under is 156.5
BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Portland Pilots after Jordan Johnson scored 22 points in New Orleans' 78-77 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
The Pilots have gone 5-2 at home. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.
The Privateers are 0-2 on the road. New Orleans is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.
Johnson is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 13.1 points for New Orleans.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
