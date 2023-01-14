Texas A&M Aggies (11-5, 3-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2 SEC)
Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -8; over/under is 133.5
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts the Texas A&M Aggies after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 26 points in South Carolina's 71-68 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Gamecocks are 6-1 in home games. South Carolina allows 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.
The Aggies are 3-0 in conference matchups. Texas A&M is 1-0 in one-possession games.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Gregory 'GG' Jackson II is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.
Wade Taylor IV is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 assists and two steals. Tyrece Radford is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.
Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
