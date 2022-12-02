Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1)
New York; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.
The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 with 17.0 assists per game led by Markquis Nowell averaging 7.9.
The Shockers are 1-0 on the road. Wichita State is third in the AAC scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 6.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 60.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Kansas State.
Craig Porter Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Walton is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for Wichita State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
