Idaho Vandals (8-19, 5-12 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-13, 11-6 Big Sky)
Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -12; over/under is 158.5
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Idaho Vandals after Matt Johnson scored 20 points in Northern Colorado's 85-76 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.
The Bears are 8-4 on their home court. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 38.2% from deep, led by Dru Kuxhausen shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.
The Vandals have gone 5-12 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last matchup 87-70 on Jan. 21. Bodie Hume scored 25 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kuxhausen is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.7 points. Daylen Kountz is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.
Mikey Dixon is averaging 16.9 points for the Vandals. Trevante Anderson is averaging 16.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Idaho.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.
Vandals: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.