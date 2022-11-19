Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-2) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-1)
Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -4; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays the Binghamton Bearcats after Bryce Johnson scored 24 points in Sacred Heart's 90-81 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.
Binghamton finished 12-17 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bearcats averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
Sacred Heart finished 10-20 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
