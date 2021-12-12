Washington Wizards (15-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (13-13, seventh in the Western Conference)
Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host the Washington Wizards. Jokic ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 26.5 points per game.
The Nuggets are 7-4 in home games. Denver ranks seventh in the NBA with 25.2 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.2.
The Wizards are 7-8 in road games. Washington ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 45.0 rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 8.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.5 points per game with 13.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the last 10 games for Denver.
Kuzma averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal is shooting 48.0% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.
Wizards: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.
INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Will Barton: out (illness), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).
Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Kyle Kuzma: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.