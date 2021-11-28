Denver Nuggets (9-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (13-7, second in the Eastern Conference)
Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game.
The Heat are 6-1 in home games. Miami is 2-3 in one-possession games.
The Nuggets are 2-6 on the road. Denver is 5-9 against opponents over .500.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 113-96 in the last matchup on Nov. 9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 51.9% and averaging 23.6 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.
Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.
Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 104.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.
INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Tyler Herro: day to day (soreness).
Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bones Hyland: day to day (ankle), Nikola Jokic: day to day (wrist), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.