Denver Nuggets (15-14, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (10-19, 13th in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game.
The Thunder are 8-12 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Nuggets are 8-8 in Western Conference play. Denver is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording 42.1 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 13.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 99.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.
Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.
INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.
Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: day to day (knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (ankle), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.