Saint Peter's Peacocks (7-9, 2-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-5, 3-3 MAAC)
Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays the Saint Peter's Peacocks after Dezi Jones scored 23 points in Quinnipiac's 81-58 victory over the Iona Gaels.
The Bobcats are 4-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Ike Nweke averaging 9.0.
The Peacocks are 2-5 in conference play. Saint Peter's is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.
Isiah Dasher is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 14.4 points. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter's.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.
Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.