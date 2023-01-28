Idaho State Bengals (7-14, 4-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky)
Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -2.5; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: Isaac Jones and the Idaho Vandals host Brock Mackenzie and the Idaho State Bengals in Big Sky action Saturday.
The Vandals have gone 5-6 in home games. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 12.5 assists per game led by Divant'e Moffitt averaging 5.2.
The Bengals are 4-4 in conference play. Idaho State has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Vandals and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 18.8 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 19.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the last 10 games for Idaho.
Mackenzie is shooting 48.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.
Bengals: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.