Western Carolina Catamounts (4-2) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-2)
Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Western Carolina Catamounts after Tajion Jones scored 21 points in UNC Asheville's 74-68 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.
The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 at home. UNC Asheville averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.
The Catamounts are 1-2 on the road. Western Carolina scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 49.2% for UNC Asheville.
Tre Jackson is averaging 16 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Catamounts. Tyzhaun Claude is averaging 15.8 points for Western Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
