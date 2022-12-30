Florida International Panthers (6-6, 0-1 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (10-3, 1-1 C-USA)
Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Denver Jones and the Florida International Panthers take on Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
The Mean Green have gone 4-1 at home. North Texas ranks second in C-USA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 3.8.
The Panthers are 0-1 in conference play. Florida International ranks seventh in C-USA with 13.7 assists per game led by Arturo Dean averaging 2.8.
The Mean Green and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Mean Green. Ousmane is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.
Dean is averaging 12.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Panthers. Jones is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 64.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.0 points per game.
Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
