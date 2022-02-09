Stanford Cardinal (14-9, 7-6 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the Oregon Ducks after Spencer Jones scored 22 points in Stanford's 79-70 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Ducks have gone 9-3 at home. Oregon is eighth in the Pac-12 with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by N'Faly Dante averaging 1.7.

The Cardinal have gone 7-6 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinal won the last meeting 72-69 on Dec. 13. Jaiden Delaire scored 20 points to help lead the Cardinal to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Ducks. Jacob Young is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Ingram Harrison is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinal. Jones is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

