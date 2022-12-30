Utah Utes (10-4, 3-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-8, 0-3 Pac-12)
Stanford, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on the Utah Utes after Spencer Jones scored 25 points in Stanford's 73-70 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Cardinal have gone 3-3 in home games. Stanford scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.
The Utes are 3-0 against conference opponents. Utah averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 10.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for Stanford.
Branden Carlson is averaging 15 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.
Utes: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
