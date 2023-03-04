Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-11, 10-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-18, 6-13 MAAC)
Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marist -3; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Dezi Jones and the Quinnipiac Bobcats visit Patrick Gardner and the Marist Red Foxes on Saturday.
The Red Foxes are 5-9 in home games. Marist is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Bobcats are 10-9 in conference matchups. Quinnipiac has a 7-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gardner is averaging 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Marist.
Tyrese Williams is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.5 points. Jones is averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.
Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
