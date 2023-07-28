ST. LOUIS — In very possibly his last start as a member of the Cardinals, left-hander Jordan Montgomery took the loss despite turning in a quality start against a Chicago Cubs lineup that proved troublesome in his previous outing.
The Cardinals nearly put together a ninth-inning rally. However, Cubs center fielder Mike Tauchman, who entered the game as a pinch hitter, drifted back to the warning track leaped and reached above the wall to snatch a would-be walk-off home run by Alec Burleson and pull it back onto the field for the final out of the game.
The Cardinals fell, 3-2, on that heartbreaking ending in front of an announced crowd of 43,424 at Busch Stadium on Friday night. With the loss, the Cardinals (46-59) have dropped six of their past eight games. The Cubs have won the first two games of the four-game set.
The Cardinals are now 9-21 in one-run games.
Burleson came to the plate as a pinch hitter for Andrew Knizner with two outs and a runner on third base in the ninth. He put a charge into the 1-2 fastball from Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay, but he was left holding his hands on his head when Tauchman pulled back the near home run.
Montgomery (6-7) allowed three runs on four walks and five hits, including one home run, in six innings.
The MLB trade deadline, Tuesday, is less than a week away. Montgomery, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, remains one of the top left-handed starting pitching options for a contending team.
Lars Nootbaar went 2 for 4 and became the first Cardinals leadoff hitter to blast a leadoff home run as part of a multi-homer game since Matt Carpenter hit three home runs against the Cubs on July 20, 2018.
Nootbaar’s only previous multi-home run game also came against the Cubs (at Wrigley Field) on Sept. 24, 2021.
The Cardinals have now had three players with multi-homer games in consecutive days. Nolan Gorman crushed a pair of home runs on Wednesday on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Knizner came off the bench and blasted two on Thursday.
The last time the Cardinals had three players with multi-homer games in consecutive games came in 2018 when the trio of Marcell Ozuna, Matt Adams and then Ozuna again did it on consecutive days. It hadn’t been done by three different players since 2004 when the trio was Albert Pujols, Reggie Sanders and Scott Rolen.
Noot’s night at the plate
Nootbaar hit his fifth leadoff home run of his career, the fourth for him this season, to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead three pitches into the bottom of the first inning. He crushed a 1-1 sinker from right-hander Hayden Wesneski to left-center 405 feet for his ninth home run of the season.
The left-handed hitting outfielder entered the day having reached base safely in 21 of 23 games he played in July. That included a stretch of 17 consecutive games on base. He’d posted a slash line of .298/.416/.500 with four home runs, 17 walks and 23 strikeouts in those 23 games.
Nootbaar wasn’t done with his display of power. He added a second home run in the third inning when he jumped on a 2-1 sinker from left-hander Drew Smyly and launched it 449-feet into the right field stands.
That blast marked the second-longest of the season by a Cardinals hitter behind Tyler O’Neill’s 461-foot smash at Coors Field on April 12. It also registered the second-longest homer of the season at Busch Stadium, and it also tied for the second-longest of Nootbaar’s career.
Cubs give Montgomery a battle
Montgomery made his second consecutive start against the Cubs, who snapped his four-game win streak on Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs scored seven runs (five earned) in six innings against Montgomery in that meeting. The seven runs allowed matched Montgomery’s career high.
Friday night, Montgomery didn’t allow a run until the fifth inning, when Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom swatted a solo home run to left-center field with two outs. That cut the Cardinals’ lead to a run, 2-1.
Montgomery had given up just two hits prior to the home run. The Cubs tacked on two more hits and two additional runs in the sixth inning to grab a 3-2 advantage.
Seiya Suzuki’s one-out double put a runner in scoring position, and Montgomery seemed to hit a bit of a wall. He walked the next batter, Ian Happ, then hit Cody Bellinger with a pitch to load the bases. Dansby Swanson’s sacrifice fly tied the score.
After Yan Gomes walked, Trey Mancini poked an RBI single into left field. Happ scored on the play, and Bellinger attempted to score from second base. Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill made a strong, accurate one-hop throw to the plate in time for Knizner to apply the tag for the third out of the inning.
O’Neill, a two-time Gold Glove winner, now has two outfield assists this season and 13 for his career.
Happ’s run gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead.
Contreras back in the lineup
Despite being forced to leave Thursday night’s game in the first inning with a scalp laceration, Cardinals starting catcher Willson Contreras returned to the starting lineup on Friday night to face his former club the Cubs. This time, Contreras started at designated hitter.
Contreras came out of Thursday night’s series opener when Ian Happ’s backswing hit him along the right side of his helmet and created a gash on the side of his head. Contreras was bleeding on the field, and had a noticeable gash on his head when he spoke to reporters after the game in the clubhouse.
Knizner, who replaced Contreras on Thursday night, started at catcher on Friday night.
Contreras entered Friday night’s game having hit extremely well against his former club. He’d gone 11 for 28 (.393) with a 1.006 OPS against the Cubs this season.
Since June 25, Contreras had posted the highest batting average (.439) and on-base percentage (.535) in the majors as of the start of play on Friday.
Contreras went 1 for 3 with a walk in the game. He singled to start the bottom of the ninth inning.
