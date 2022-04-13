NAME: Scott Middlemiss
SCOTT MIDDLEMISS
AGE: 46
RESIDENCE: Dracut
OCCUPATION: Elementary School Assistant Principal
How did you get into running in the first place?:
When I was attempting to recover from the loss of Joe, family and friends pushed me to do something active to fight the sadness, depression and stress. I had been a runner in high school, and decided to take it back up again, using my time running to talk to Joe and reflect.
What are you goals for running?
I run for Team Big Heart!
When I run, I run in memory of my heart angel, Joseph, and work to spread his legacy of kindness and love to all those who I come into contact with along the course. I also run for my heart warrior son, Jack, who underwent a heart transplant on February 16, 2018, and continues to fight, with a smile, every day. I also run for all the other pediatric cardiomyopathy angels and warriors who cannot run for themselves.
The dedication and energy of Team Big Heart helps ensure that The Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation can continue to carry on Joseph's legacy of love by spreading kindness, empowering children, supporting cardiac patients and familes, and funding pediatric cardiomyopathy research.
What has training been like?
Training through the winter here in New England always brings along its challenges. Training in below freezing temps, with snow and ice on the ground, always makes things interesting. But, it's a marathon, it's supposed to be hard or else everyone would be doing it! The best part of training is meeting and running with other Team Big Heart runners, and, also, the many friends you meet as part of "CharityTeams," which is a group of extraordinary human beings who run for many different nonprofit charities. The running community is absolutely amazing.
I always say training for a marathon is tough. But, it is nothing in comparison to the tough circumstances that so many heart warriors and heart angel families battle through EVERY DAY. My strength comes from these warriors and angels. If they can fight as hard as they do every day, and do so with a smile, I can certainly run and finish a marathon to honor them. That's much easier!
Tell us about the charity and your connection:
My wife, Kate, and I co-founded The Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation after losing our son, Joseph, on September 23, 2013 as result of complications due to cardiomyopathy. The foundation actively spreads the "All You Need is Love" mission as a tribute to Joseph's big heart. The foundation also shares and educates children and young adults about the power of kindness via motivational school assemblies. In addition, the foundation also works to empower children and young adults through scholarships in music, martial arts, dance, art, and other types of extracurricular activities. It also contributes to Boston Children's Hospital research programs focused on improving and enhancing detection of and treatment for symptoms of cardiomyopathy. The foundation provides tremendous support- both financially and emotionally- to the patients and families of the 8th floor of Boston Children's Hospital, providing weekly brunches, monthly pizza parties, and "hospital bags" that includes games and activities for the children, and toiletries, gift cards, and other essential items for the parents/guardians. Kate and I both feel that supporting the patients and families at BCH is tremendously important, as we have spent many long days/weeks/months there, and know, firsthand, how much of an impact one small act of kindness can have during those challenging times!
How can people donate?:
My 2022 Boston Marathon Fundraising Page can be found at the following link: https://www.givengain.com/ap/scott-middlemiss-raising-funds-for-joseph-middlemiss-big-heart-foundation/ or directly on the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation page: "https://www.jmbigheart.org/donate-to-jmbh".
