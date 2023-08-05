FILE - Dillian Whyte of Britain celebrates winning a heavyweight undercard boxing match against Mariusz Wach of Poland at the Diriyah Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Dillian Whyte's heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua was canceled after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test, Matchroom Boxing said Saturday. The bout had been scheduled for Aug. 12 at London’s O2 Arena.