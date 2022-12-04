Alcorn State Braves (3-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-1)
Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -28; over/under is 128
BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers after Byron Joshua scored 30 points in Alcorn State's 80-72 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.
The Volunteers are 3-0 on their home court. Tennessee is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.
The Braves are 2-4 on the road. Alcorn State is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Tennessee.
Joshua is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.6 points for Alcorn State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
