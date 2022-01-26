FILE - Anthony Joshua of Britain waves to spectators after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine in their WBA (Super), WBO and IBF boxing title bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Sept. 25, 2021. Anthony Joshua's promoter says the British heavyweight has received an offer to pull out of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk to allow the Ukrainian to fight Tyson Fury for the title of undisputed world champion. Eddie Hearn says it might make sense “from a development point of view” for Joshua to agree to step aside and then fight the winner of Usyk-Fury.