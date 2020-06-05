Most people, myself included, will readily offer in conversation that they’re one or the other of their parents. It must be in the genes, and I’m loaded up with “dad genes.”
My mother was athletic. She was a “water dog,” having been, at the age of 3, thrown off her father’s skiff into the Mill River with a rope tied around one ankle. It was his method of teaching his children to swim; they all learned the same way and lived to tell about it.
My father, born and raised in Nebraska, didn’t learn to swim until he took swimming lessons from Bob Karcher on Rockport’s Front Beach, along with me and my class of 5- and 6-year-olds. This, my mother insisted he do – in case of an emergency. Dad was never able to swim more than 10 feet before sinking, nor was I – not a very promising lifesaving technique.
Dad’s parents always told the story of little Donnie hiding in the shady hammock on their front porch reading a book – then another, and another, and yet another, until somebody else mowed the grass.
My mother was a talented equestrian. I, as a youngster on my first and only riding lesson, was terrified of the only horse I would ever again mount when he reared off the path into a pond with water up to his belly – ignoring my futile commands as I choked on tears of fear dripping down my cheeks and trying to call for help.
It must have disappointed my mother in my early years that I failed to emulate any of her accomplishments. But she got over it eventually, appreciating me for being the footprint of my father that I was in so many ways. She did, after all, choose him above all of her many suitors.
One of my favorite summer jobs in high school and when home from college was as a salesperson at Eva and Jack Fine’s “Patio” shop at the beginning of Bearskin Neck. I loved them both.
They sold gorgeous, authentic Mexican turquoise jewelry set in silver that Eva traveled south of the border to purchase. She would return with exquisite pieces, along with hand-embroidered shirts, skirts and smocks. She had a very good eye for the unusual. I managed to spend most of what I earned there and developed a keen taste for “serious” jewelry.
My mother always wore her wedding band and diamond engagement ring. If anything more, it was just a pair of simple little carved and painted wooden bird earrings or a ceramic-on-copper bracelet that she’d made in a class.
Mum did have one particularly beautiful and unusual piece of jewelry though. It was a large glass broach, three-dimensional, in which a horse and rider were jumping a wall. The piece was exquisitely detailed – from the rider’s outfit to her riding crop. Needless to say, I had never seen anything like it; as a child, and even later, in adulthood, the broach was a source of fascination for me.
Mum told me that a “maiden lady” cousin of her mother, whom everyone in the family simply called “Auntie,” had given it to her when she turned 16. “Enjoy wearing it, Theora, but treat it carefully; it’s a work of art and quite valuable.” Auntie had a stable of horses on Wheeler’s Point where she lived. Mum grew up in the same neighborhood and became an avid and accomplished rider under Auntie’s wing.
I never saw my mother wear the broach; she kept it in her jewelry box among her simple “folk-art” pieces. She took the broach out on occasion for me to see. I loved to hold it, run my fingers across the thick arc of its bowed glass “bubble,” wherein the horse and rider existed in a minuscule world of their own. They appeared so very real, as if frozen in time, preserved forever in a perfect bubble.
“I’ll give it to you some day, you know. I don’t wear elaborate things like that, but I like to take it out from time to time, run my fingers over it and remember Auntie and her horses.” I myself would never have actually worn the broach either, but it truly was the most unusual piece of jewelry I have ever seen.
My parents never locked the doors of their house in all the many years they lived across from the first “green” of the golf course in Rockport. It was Rockport, after all!
After Mum suffered a debilitating cerebral hemorrhage and could no longer live at home, Dad began renting out the bedrooms in their house during the summer months. He was lonesome and enjoyed the company of his boarders.
When he died, I had the sad, sentimental and grueling task of emptying out their home. I came upon Mum’s old worn red leather jewelry box in the bottom drawer of an upstairs bedroom. Auntie’s broach was not there. There were only the painted wooden birds, a few ceramic screw-back earrings, and some yellowed newspaper clippings from yesteryear.
The broach was nowhere to be found. I suspect it was stolen, along with Dad’s tattered leather black wallet. At the time, I was sorry that it was gone, but even more sorry that someone would take it from his house.
Over these many years later, I think of the broach only when I come across my mother’s red jewelry box that I kept for sentimental reasons and just recently gave to my daughter, who said that she would like to have it.
We have a 13-year-old granddaughter who has been riding horseback since she was 5 or 6; we call her the little “horse whisperer.” (She whispers also to her donkey, four goats and a pig).
It occurred to me as I reminisced that if I still had the broach, I would give it to Clara. She is of the fifth generation in our family, and as a horseback rider herself, I’m sure she would have loved to have it and would never wear it. Perhaps some day she’ll have a horseback riding daughter who will love the notion and memories of the broach, too.
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.