Jacksonville State (3-4) vs. VCU (4-4)
Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays VCU in a non-conference matchup. Jacksonville State fell 74-64 to South Alabama in its last outing. VCU is coming off a 65-61 win over Campbell in its most recent game.
VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Vince Williams Jr., KeShawn Curry and Levi Stockard III have combined to score 49 percent of VCU's points this season and 51 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Jacksonville State, Darian Adams, Jalen Gibbs, Kayne Henry and Brandon Huffman have combined to account for 64 percent of all Jacksonville State scoring, including 73 percent of the team's points over its last five games.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 13 over the last three games. He's also made 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gamecocks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rams. VCU has 34 assists on 70 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 15th-highest rate in the country. The Jacksonville State offense has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 316th among Division I teams).
