MARBLEHEAD — Rosie the light golden retriever will remain in Marblehead, at least for now, a Lawrence Superior Court judge has ordered.
In a three-page ruling Wednesday, Judge Jeffrey Karp denied a request by the dog’s original owner, Kelly Green, for an injunction that would have required her stepson and his wife, Tim and Stephanie Green, to return custody of Rosie to her while a lawsuit over who owns the dog is litigated.
Kelly Green went to court earlier this month to ask that Rosie (officially, “Rambling Rose of Magical Camelot”), a pedigreed golden she had purchased from a breeder in North Carolina last year, be returned to her.
She said in her complaint that she had given the dog to Tim and Stephanie Green to look after while she was coping with the death of her mother, with the understanding that she would have “unfettered” visitation with the dog.
But in their response to the complaint, Tim and Stephanie Green say Kelly Green, who divides her time between Florida and Marblehead, was planning to return Rosie to the breeder when they all agreed that it would be better for the dog to go to them, so that Kelly Green could visit.
They also say that there was a disagreement on how to discipline and train the dog between themselves and Bob Green, Kelly Green’s husband and Tim Green’s father.
The couple said in their response that they hired a dog trainer to work with Rosie, and followed his recommendations concerning the dog’s adjustment to a new home — including limiting Kelly Green’s visits with the dog.
Tim and Stephanie Green registered the dog with the town and have been solely responsible for the dog’s care, feeding, exercise, veterinary care and training.
Karp said that while he “understands and recognizes the joy of dog ownership, and the significant emotional impact that often results from the loss of a pet’s companionship,” Kelly Green has failed to make a clear showing that she’s entitled to an injunction.
“The record before the court fails to demonstrate that the plaintiff (Kelly Green) is likely to succeed on the merits and that irreparable harm will result from denial of the injunction,” Karp said.
The evidence at this point, said the judge, “weighs toward maintaining the status quo” pending the outcome of the lawsuit.
