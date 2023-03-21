SALEM — While acknowledging that former Gov. Deval Patrick was driven by emotions and was "to some extent, negligent" in the process that led to his firing the chair of the state's Sex Offender Registry Board in 2014, a judge has concluded that Patrick did not act out of "evil motive" or any intent to harm her career.
And it's for that reason that Newburyport Superior Court Judge James Lang on Tuesday denied a request by Saundra Edwards for punitive triple damages in her whistleblower suit against the state.
Lang said that while Patrick's decision not to recuse himself from the matter because it involved his brother-in-law, Bernard Sigh, was "surely ill advised," and his firing of Edwards "an unlawful act of retaliation," it did not rise to the level of "reckless indifference" that would call for punitive damages.
Edwards, a career prosecutor from Lawrence, had been appointed early in Patrick's administration to oversee the agency, then based in Salem. Upon arriving she found herself dealing with controversy within the agency over hearing officer A.J. Paglia's decision that Sigh's California conviction for spousal rape did not require him to register as a sex offender.
That conviction had come to light during Patrick's first campaign for governor.
After learning that existing regulations did not allow for a hearing officer's decision to be amended, the decision stood, but Edwards implemented re-training on the legal elements of sex crimes. Paglia quit and filed a whistleblower lawsuit, which was settled years later, in 2014.
Patrick, in remarks to reporters, characterized that $60,000 settlement as "the final straw" in his decision to remove Edwards.
Edwards in turn sued. After a lengthy procedural history that led to a defamation claim against Patrick being dismissed, a whistleblower claim against the state went to trial last fall. The jury awarded Edwards $820,542 for lost salary, benefits and emotional distress.
She and her lawyers asked Lang to also award punitive damages in the case.
In his 20-page decision issued on Tuesday, Lang denied the request — though he did find some fault with the former governor's handling of the situation and said Patrick's public admission that his brother-in-law's case was the "final straw" made the whistleblower claim "a slam dunk".
"There were material gaps in the governor's knowledge," Lang wrote in the ruling. "For example, with respect to the plaintiff's alleged failure to update the SORB regulations, Governor Patrick was unaware that the work had finally been done under the plaintiff's stewardship and that the updated regulations were about to move forward in the enactment process," the judge wrote.
Patrick also never spoke to either of Edwards' direct supervisors, who would have praised her "outstanding" leadership, the judge wrote.
"And perhaps most significantly," Lang wrote, Patrick "apparently did not know" that Edwards had allowed a former hearing officer's decision regarding his brother-in-law's classification status to be issued, without any change to the officer's conclusion.
"The question remains, one that is germane to the court's determination whether to award punitive damages, why Governor Patrick acted to remove the plaintiff just months before he left office," Lang wrote. "He did not do so, in the court's view, out of an evil motive or any intent to harm the plaintiff's career. Nor, objectively speaking, was it in his interest to fire the plaintiff at that time," knowing there would be "substantial blowback from the press" due to the Sigh matter and his personal connection.
"In the court's estimation, it was that personal connection, and the related emotions under which he was laboring, that drove his decision," Lang wrote. "Indeed, it was evident to the court when listening to Governor Patrick's testimony at trial that such emotions were still palpable those many years later."
Edwards, Lang wrote, was "fully entitled" to the jury's "significant and appropriate award of compensatory damages," but not to punitive damages, finding that Patrick's conduct was not sufficiently egregious to "warrant public condemnation and punishment."
Lang did not rule on a request for attorneys fees in the case.
The judgment will also include interest at 12% per year for the time the case was pending, Lang ordered.
Emails to attorneys for Edwards and to the private attorney handling the case on behalf of the Attorney General's office were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.
