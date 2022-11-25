HAVERHILL — Essex Superior Court Judge James Lang heard arguments earlier this month from the lawyer for Haverhill Stem — a marijuana shop — in support of its lawsuit against Mayor James Fiorentini and the city of Haverhill over the city's collection of community impact fees paid by Stem, without the documentation Stem says is required by state law.
The judge also heard from the city's lawyer, who defended the city's collection of the fees.
After hearing nearly two hours of argument in Essex Superior Court in Newburyport, Lang said he would take it under advisement and rule at a later date, which is common for summary judgment motions court officials said. The judge is expected to decide the case or send it to trial.
In its suit against the mayor and the city for summary judgement, Stem, which is owned by Caroline Pineau, is seeking a ruling that Haverhill cannot collect impact fees that do not comply with the state law and the return of all impact fees paid to Haverhill to date, plus interest and attorney's fees totaling more than $750,000 as well as a renegotiation of Stem's Host Community Agreement with the city as required under the newly revised cannabis laws.
Pineau is arguing that in accordance to the law and her Host Community Agreement, the city must document specifically what costs it has incurred as a result of Stem's operation and that the city has both failed to document those costs and that no such costs are reasonably related to Stem’s operation.
Pineau's lawyer, Thomas MacMillan, said the new law requires a community to outline actual costs not "anticipated" costs, and that prior documentation produced by Haverhill that was prepared by a consulting firm hired by the city is not proper documentation and does not link the alleged costs to Stem's operations.
"They took over $700,000 without saying what it was for," MacMillan said.
Lang said the state's Cannabis Control Commission has not clarified what expenses impact fees should be used but that a community can use the funds as it sees fit as long as the costs are reasonably related to the impact a cannabis operation has on a community.
"The question remains if the information in the report is sufficient," Lang said. "I can't tell what the accurate costs or anticipated costs are. It's not clear to me."
The city’s lawyer, Michele Randazzo, said the city is working on a new impact fee report and the city will likely be hiring a different consultant to create it.
On Sept. 16, Essex Superior Court Judge Janice Howe issued a decision in Stem's case that partially rejected a request by the city to have the lawsuit dismissed, but allowed the underlying dispute regarding impact fees to move forward — allowing Stem to seek summary judgement and ask a judge to rule in advance of a trial.
The landscape regarding cannabis operator impact fees have changed since a new law was signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in August giving state's Cannabis Control Commission the authority to review and monitor Host Community Agreements and require support documentation by their host communities.
The law, which went into effect Nov. 9, applies to cannabis operators seeking a new license or annual renewal of a license to operate.
Since 2017, the state has allowed communities to collect impact fees from cannabis sellers that must be "reasonably related" to costs imposed upon the community and is capped at no more than 3% of the gross sales of the establishment. The law also allows host communities the option of charging cannabis operations excise taxes up to 3% on retail sales.
The old law allowed impact fees to be in effect for five years while the new law expands that to eight years from the date a cannabis business receives its final license from the CCC.
Under the new law, if a licensed cannabis operator believes the cost information provided by the host community is not reasonably related to the actual costs imposed on the community, the operator may bring a breach of contract civil action against the host community to recover damages, attorney fees and other costs.
It was noted during the hearing that the city of Boston recently became the first community in the state to refund millions of dollars in impact fees to cannabis sellers.
A letter sent to Boston's cannabis operators on Nov. 3 from Mayor Michelle Wu's administration noted the city will no longer collect community impact fees and will return all community impact fees collected to date. It was reported those refunds amount to $2.86 million. The letter also indicated the city reserves the right to collect those fees in the future as permitted under the law.
