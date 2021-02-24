NEWBURYPORT – John Hernandez, the Lawrence District Court officer charged with domestic abuse offenses over the weekend, will remain behind bars until trial after a judge Wednesday said there were no conditions of release that would ensure the safety of the female he is accused of kidnapping and assaulting.
Newburyport District Court Judge William Martin made his ruling after a roughly two-hour dangerousness hearing that saw an Essex County prosecutor and Hernandez’s attorney paint completely different pictures of Hernandez’ relationship with the alleged victim.
Hernandez, 38, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery, kidnapping and intimidation of a witness following the incident, which was initially reported to police Saturday at 3:36 p.m., police said.
Because of his work in Lawrence, the case against him was transferred to Newburyport District Court. He was arraigned in the same courthouse Monday.
The alleged victim told police she considered getting protective restraining orders against Hernandez in the past, but chose not to because of his employment and fears he would “kill her,” police said.
The woman also told police Hernandez has a license to carry guns and owns two firearms.
She told an officer that during the assault, Hernandez grabbed her right upper arm, pulled her away from a door, and then slammed the door. He then stood between the door and the woman, and refused to let her leave, police said.
The woman told investigators she got away from Hernandez and went to the police station on Lowell Street. Hernandez followed her there, however, and told her to leave the station, police said.
After the incident, police said the woman again expressed fear Hernandez would kill her.
Officers also spoke with Hernandez, who denied grabbing the woman and said all he wanted to do was talk to her.
He denied following her to the police station, saying he just happened to see her parked in front of the building, according to police.
Hernandez’s attorney, Socrates De La Cruz, offered a widely different version of those events during Wednesday’s attempt to keep his client out of jail calling the Lawrence police report “a lie and not accurate.”
De La Cruz went on to say that Essex County prosecutors had misrepresented the alleged victim’s statements to police so much so that she hired an attorney to represent her. He went on to tell Martin that the alleged victim would not press charges and wanted the case dropped.
The alleged victim and her attorney were among those in the audience and after the hearing were seen in the lobby speaking to De La Cruz.
Essex County prosecutor Erin McAndrews introduced several pieces of evidence including video footage of what she said was the alleged victim entering the Lawrence Police Department over the weekend and Hernandez following her inside.
McAndrews said since 2017 there have been a string of domestic abuse-related incidents involving the two parties. The alleged victim tried to report those incidents to police but stopped short each time fearing Hernandez would lose his job and then seek retribution against her.
When told Hernandez was going to be charged following Saturday’s incident, the alleged victim told the court that “he’s going to kill me,” according to McAndrews.
Following Martin’s decision, De La Cruz asked the judge to schedule a trial date so the matter could be resolved as quickly as possible. But McAndrews asked for a pretrial hearing date to better prepare for possible trial.
Martin scheduled the pre-trial hearing for March 15, via video conference.