North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.