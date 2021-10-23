NORTH ANDOVER -- Perfecto's Caffe in Butcher Boy mall in North Andover is known for a lot of things, including flavored coffee, muffins, sandwiches, bagels, etc.
They've been in business over two decades and business is well for the Jay family of Boxford.
But another product their noted for comes out every fall the last decade or so -- New England Patriots gingerbread cookies.
Over the last decade, Tom Brady's No. 12 cookies were the most popular, followed by Rob Gronkowski's No. 87 and Julian Edelman's No. 11 cookies.
They've also done Red Sox gingerbread cookies in the past.
With all of those stars gone, owner Phil Jay, a big Patriots fan, decided it was time to bring them this fall. And Perfecto's did, adding No. 10 Mac Jones cookies. Of course, they sold out.
Well, this weekend Jay added another "dude" to the collection, linebacker Matt Judon's No. 9 cookies.
"He's a stud and I hear people talking about him," said Jay. "So he's the next gingerbread cookie up. It's fun. Our customers love the gingerbread cookies, but really seem to love the Patriots and Red Sox ones."
The first batch of Jones and Judon cookies are gone. But there will be another batch for Sunday morning before the Patriots play the Jets at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.
"We love our teams in New England, including the Revs," said Jay, a soccer aficionado as he is a native of Morocco. "Who knows, maybe more will be coming down the road."